Hawaii Volcano: Earthquakes continue and lava vents pose danger

Hawaii continued to experience earthquakes on Saturday, after the eruption of the Kilauea volcano caused the largest earthquake to hit Hawaii in more than forty years. At least 26 homes have been destroyed, since it began erupting lava last week. More than ONE thousand seven hundred people have been evacuated over the further threat of lava vents. TRT World's Joseph Hayat reports.