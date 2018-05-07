Turkey's presidential candidates announced

The parliamentary and presidential elections will be held on June 24, in Turkey. Seven candidates will run for the presidency. Here are the facts you should know about them. 5 facts about Recep Tayyip Erdogan https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ToHOFtKZ6iY 5 facts about Muharrem Ince https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1ajp0KJiC24 5 facts about Meral Aksener https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QpdlQNDeQA0 5 facts about Selahattin Demirtas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gQI4L646lR0 5 facts about Temel Karamollaoglu https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CNiEukyt1z8 5 facts about Dogu Perincek https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H1oiZT0emLU