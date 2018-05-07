CULTURE
Star Wars Special | Full Episode | Showcase
On today's show we take a look back at the phenomenon known as Star Wars. With the original trilogy, a prequel trilogy and a not yet completed sequel trilogy, not to mention the spin-off stand alone movies, its become a way for past and future generations to explore the universe. We'll check out the newest incarnations of this space opera and talk to a sci-fi writer about the legacy left behind by a young film student from Modesto - George Lucas. Star Wars Legacy 01:02 Alex Leadbeater on Legacy and Future of Star Wars 03:39 Special Effects in Star Wars 09:37
May 7, 2018
