Brand Activism
Advertising agencies are tapping into social justice campaigns to connect with consumers – but is it wrong to make money from movements? Are brands giving causes a needed global platform – or trivialising them for profit? Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.
May 8, 2018
