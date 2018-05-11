May 11, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US wants China to cut trade deficit by $200B | Money Talks
Another factor keeping investors on their toes is global trade. Washington wants Beijing to open its markets to more American goods to help cut the US's trade deficit with China by $200 billion. A delegation of top US officials visiting Beijing set a tough timeline for more balanced trade between the world's two largest economies. Mobin Nasir has more.
