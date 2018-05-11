BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
US job growth misses April estimates | Money Talks
Emerging market currencies are feeling the pressure of a rallying dollar. Part of the reason is expectations of higher US interest rates. A resurgence in the greenback has put the Turkish lira, Argentinian peso and other currencies in a vulnerable position. And the latest US jobs report also gave the dollar a boost. The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in nearly 18 years. This has raised expectations among some investors that the Federal Reserve may increase the pace at which it hikes interest rates. But Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at forex trading firm OANDA, says investors should rather be keeping a close eye on company earnings figures.
US job growth misses April estimates | Money Talks
May 11, 2018
Explore
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us