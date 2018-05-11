US job growth misses April estimates | Money Talks

Emerging market currencies are feeling the pressure of a rallying dollar. Part of the reason is expectations of higher US interest rates. A resurgence in the greenback has put the Turkish lira, Argentinian peso and other currencies in a vulnerable position. And the latest US jobs report also gave the dollar a boost. The unemployment rate fell to its lowest level in nearly 18 years. This has raised expectations among some investors that the Federal Reserve may increase the pace at which it hikes interest rates. But Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at forex trading firm OANDA, says investors should rather be keeping a close eye on company earnings figures.