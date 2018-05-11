BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Facebook attracts companies despite data breach | Money Talks
In the last month, a data scandal, angry lawmakers and a high profile developers' conference have taken Facebook on a roller coaster ride. But the social media giant's most recent set of quarterly earnings show it isn’t losing its appeal with consumers. Hundreds of thousands of companies continue to use the site and its Instagram service every day to promote their services. And at least one of them has no plans to stop, as Nick Harper reports from New York. Chetan Sharma, CEO of Chetan Sharma Consulting, joins us from Seattle.
Facebook attracts companies despite data breach | Money Talks
May 11, 2018
Explore
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us