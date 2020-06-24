POLITICS
Liverpool move ever closer to title with 4-0 win over Palace
Liverpool have 86 points from 31 games with Manchester City trailing by 23 points ahead of their trip to Chelsea.
Liverpool's Sadio Mane celebrates scoring their fourth goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), June 24, 2020. / Reuters
June 24, 2020

Liverpool have moved a step closer to the Premier League title with a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace at Anfield that moved them within two points of securing the championship.

Juergen Klopp's side could be crowned champions on Thursday if second-placed Manchester City fail to win at Chelsea.

Should Pep Guardiola's side win at Stamford Bridge it would mean Liverpool could finish the job with a win in their next game, against defending champions City, on July 2.

After the Liverpool anthem 'You'll Never Walk Alone' was played in front of the empty stadium, Roy Hodgson's Palace suffered an early blow when Wilfried Zaha limped off injured in the 15th minute.

Trent Alexander-Arnold fired Liverpool ahead in the 23rd minute with a perfectly-executed curling free kick.

Egyptian Mohamed Salah doubled the advantage, a minute before the interval, chesting down a cross-field pass from Fabinho before skipping goalwards and slotting home.

Brazilian Fabinho made it 3-0 with a thundering drive from 25 metres out before Sadio Mane added the fourth, finishing off a classic break from Liverpool's front three.

Liverpool have 86 points from 31 games with City 23 points behind ahead of their trip to Chelsea.

SOURCE:Reuters
