May 7, 2018
Macron's First Year: French president completes first year in office
Emmanuel Macron marks a year since his election on Monday - but a significant number of French voters don't believe he has much to celebrate. His economic reform agenda has sparked angry opposition, most notably from railway staff - who are pushing ahead with a summer of strikes. But the president is not backing down. Elena Casas reports from Paris.
