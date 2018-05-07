WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon Elections: Hariri's bloc loses a third of parliament seats
The Lebanese prime minister Saad Hariri's political group has lost a third of its seats in parliament. Despite this loss Hariri is still likely to form the next government because of the sectarian power-sharing system, which only allows Sunni Muslims to become prime minister. Voter turnout was low, but Hariri maintains that - the result IS a boost for democracy in Lebanon. Abubakr al Shamahi reports from Beirut.
Lebanon Elections: Hariri's bloc loses a third of parliament seats
May 7, 2018
Explore
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
Putin tells BRICS to trade in national currencies: 'Globalisation is becoming obsolete'
Hosting BRICS, Brazil's Lula blasts Israel's genocidal war in Gaza
Israeli soldiers open fire on Palestinians amid illegal settler attacks in occupied West Bank
Why are South Korea’s shops shutting down in record numbers?
Iranian missiles directly hit 5 Israeli military bases in12-day war — radar data
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us