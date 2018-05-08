May 8, 2018
Nobel literature prize cancelled | Showcase
The 2018 Nobel Prize for Literature has been cancelled after sexual misconduct allegations and information leaks have come to light. The Swedish Academy announced that it would take a year off with a plan to award two prizes in 2019. For more on this, we speak to Peder Frederick Jensen (17:46). Jensen is an author, journalist and editor currently in Istanbul for the city's Literature Festival.
