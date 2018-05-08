May 8, 2018
Iran Nuclear Deal: Trump to announce deal decision on Tuesday
Will he or won't he? US President Donald Trump is expected to announce later on Tuesday, whether he will stick with the Iran Nuclear Deal or withdraw from it. Trump has unsuccessfully demanded changes to the accord that saw Iran limit its nuclear weapons programme in return for sanctions relief. And as Denee Savoioa reports, he now seems ready -to walk away from the deal completely.
