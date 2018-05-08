May 8, 2018
Malaysia General Election: Entry of former PM turns poll into tight race
Malaysia has only been led by ONE ruling coalition since independence. But its one-time leader, former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, is spearheading the opposition ticket in Wednesday's election. He wants to take back the reins from his former protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak. Natalie Poyhonen has more from Kuala Lumpur.
