CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Eurovision song contest cancelled due to coronavirus
The Netherlands was to host the 2020 event after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 event with a song called "Arcade". Organisers say they are now not sure where the week-long event will be held in 2021.
Eurovision song contest cancelled due to coronavirus
Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands reacts after winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 19, 2019. / Reuters
March 19, 2020

The Eurovision song contest, one of the world's largest television events, will not take place this year due to the global coronavirus outbreak, organisers said on Wednesday.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam," they said in a statement. Travel restrictions and the possible danger to contestants and fans had made it "impossible to continue with the live event as planned", they said.

The contest has been held annually since 1956, and was expected to draw up to 200 million viewers and a live audience of tens of thousands for the final on May 16.

Organisers said they were now not sure where the week-long event will be held in 2021.

Broadcasters and "the City of Rotterdam will continue a conversation regarding the hosting" of the 2021 contest, they said.

Eurovision features live musical numbers from each participating country - more than 50 countries in recent editions, reaching beyond European borders to Israel and Australia. Countries vote for each others' entries in a complex system beloved by fans.

The Netherlands was to host the 2020 event after Dutch singer-songwriter Duncan Laurence won the 2019 event with a song called "Arcade".

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us