May 8, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Malaysians go to the polls, top Catholic Cardinal faces trial, and Netanyahu’s new war powers
Will Malaysians re-elect Prime Minister Najib Razak? Many say the scandal plagued leader is ahead in the polls, but can his opponents pull off a shock victory? A top Cardinal in the Catholic church will stand trial for sex abuse. And Israel's prime minister no longer needs parliament to declare war.
