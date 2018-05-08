May 8, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Strikes and protests slow down French reforms | Money Talks
A year ago, Emmanuel Macron won the French presidential election, promising much-needed economic reforms. But a year on, the railways have been crippled by strikes and there are fears that the national air carrier may be grounded. Mobin Nasir reports on Macron's tumultuous first year as the French president. And for more on this Peter Humi joins US from Paris.
