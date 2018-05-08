WORLD
Will Malaysia's UMNO continue its winning streak in the elections?
Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad came out of retirement at the age of 92. He’s leading the opposition to break the six decades long grip on power by the country’s ruling party. The UMNO is accused of using questionable tactics and intimidation to prevent their opponents from advancing. So, does the opposition have a chance? Guests: Mukhriz Mahathir Deputy president of the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Oh Ei Sun Najib Razak's former politcal secretary Ibrahim Suffian Co-founder of the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research Helen Ting Senior Fellow at the Institute of Malaysian and International Studies
