POLITICS
2 MIN READ
McLaren allowed to make chassis changes for 2021
The UK-based team are the only ones undergoing a change of engine provider at the end of 2020.
McLaren allowed to make chassis changes for 2021
McLaren's Carlos Sainz in action during Formula One pre season testing at Circuit de Barcelona in Catalunya, Barcelona, Spain on February 28, 2020. / Reuters
March 25, 2020

McLaren will be allowed to make chassis changes in 2021 to accommodate the switch from Renault engines to Mercedes even though the sport has decided to keep this year’s cars for another season.

The Woking-based team are the only ones undergoing a change of engine provider at the end of 2020.

Formula One announced this month that it was postponing until 2022 planned major rules changes for 2021 “due to the currently volatile financial situation” caused by the coronavirus.

Teams will therefore continue to use their 2020 cars in 2021 as a cost saving measure.

“This decision does not impact our change to Mercedes power units in 2021, and we will be allowed to make the necessary changes to our car to accommodate this,” McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl said on the team website.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far forced the sport to cancel this month’s Australian season-opener and Monaco showcase while six other races have been postponed.

Formula One chairman Chase Carey said on Monday he still hoped to start a reduced 15-18 race season in the summer.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us