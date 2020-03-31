POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Drive-in cinema opens doors amid virus closures
As conventional cinemas in Germany are currently closed as a safety measure against the spread of the coronavirus, drive-in cinemas offer an alternative.
Drive-in cinema opens doors amid virus closures
Hundreds of people sit in their cars watching a movie trailer at a drive-in cinema, as all other theaters in Germany are closed due to the coronavirus in Essen, Germany, on Monday, March 30, 2020. / AP
March 31, 2020

Residents of the German city of Essen flocked to their local drive-in cinema on Monday, reigniting a pastime of the old world fit for the Covid-19 era.

Tickets were only available online, and a maximum of two people were permitted per car, excluding children, in line with Germany's far-reaching quarantine restrictions.

Conventional cinemas in the country are currently closed.

"It's the only thing you can do these days," said Essen local Andreas Hausner, adding that the drive-in cinema was seeing a "renaissance."

Germany has reported over 66,800 Covid-19 cases and 645 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us