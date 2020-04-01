The coronavirus disease has killed more than 43,000 people (and counting) across the world as the fast-spreading virus has infected more than 870,000 so far. Doctors say death is painful for most people, hooked up to ventilators as they struggle to breathe.

Closure seems even further with these deaths as most families and loved ones of the victims do not get a chance to exchange parting words or embraces. There are no funerals to plan or proper burial ceremonies as many countries impose strict restrictions on these in fear of spreading the disease.

As dying becomes an ever lonelier affair, we bring you the final rites, in pictures.

An undertaker wearing a face mask and overalls unloads a coffin out of a hearse at the Monumental cemetery of Bergamo, Lombardy,

Burials of people who died of the new coronavirus are being conducted at the rhythm of one every half hour.

The funerals of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 are conducted in Pondok Ranggon Cemetery in Jakarta, Indonesia.

At the hospital, the bodies are first wrapped in plastic to make sure there is be no leakage of fluids which could spread the virus.

They are then placed in wooden coffins, which are also wrapped in plastic.

Employees bury a person who is suspected to have died of Covid-19 at the Vila Formosa cemetery, in the outskirts of Sao Paulo in Brazil.

Vila Formosa cemetery, the largest in Latin America with an area of 780,000 square metres and in which more than 1.5 million people were buried, has seen a 30 percent increase in the number of burials since the pandemic began.

Members of the Charitable Brotherhood of Saint-Eloi de Bethune bury a Covid-19 victim at Pierrette cemetery in Bethune, France wearing masks and gloves as they lower the coffin.

In Madrid, Spain, mortuary employees bury a coronavirus victim at the Fuencarral cemetery.

Many people working at graveyards are taking extra precautions during burials, such as disposable layers over their clothes, to prevent any transmission.

Men in protective gear bury a victim of the coronavirus disease in the Moroccan city of Marrakech.

In Morocco, traditional burial practices have been suspended. The number of relatives who can attend burials has been restricted.

Locals say burial prayers are now offered in the cemetery as the mosques are closed as part of coronavirus social distancing measures.