Is the European Union using funding cuts to fight for democracy in Hungary and Poland?

The European Commission has put forward a proposal, that would tie the amount of funds received to respect for the rule of law. Both Hungary and Poland are accused of becoming more authoritarian, but critics say it's not the EU's job to police its member states. Guests: Dominik Tarczynski MP, Law and Justice party Peter Balazs Former Foreign Minister Hungary Craig Turp Editor-in-Chief, Emerging Europe