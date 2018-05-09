Is Hezbollah arming the Polisario Front?

Morocco says the Iran-backed Lebanese Shia group, Hezbollah, has been funding, training and arming the Polisario Front. Hezbollah says the allegations are completely baseless, and argues that pressure from the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia is the real reason Morocco cut ties. Guests: Seyed Mostafa Khoshcheshm Specialist on Iranian affairs Gerald Feierstein Former US ambassador to Yemen Aboubakr Jamai Moroccan journalist