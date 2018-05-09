May 9, 2018
Virunga rangers face threats from poachers and DRC rebels
Virunga is Africa's oldest wildlife sanctuary, and it's home to just over a thousand critically endangered mountain gorillas. It lies in a troubled region of the Democratic Republic of Congo, where rangers face threats from militias and poachers. Last month, six park workers were killed in an ambush. Guest: Emmanuel de Merode Director, Virunga National Park
