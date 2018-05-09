May 9, 2018
Japan's Takeda agrees to buy Shire for $62B | Money Talks
Japanese pharmaceutical firm Takeda has proposed the biggest acquisition in the country's history. It's been trying for weeks to buy London-listed drug maker Shire. Its latest offer of $62 billion is almost two thirds more than Shire's value just a few weeks ago. Shire's board has said yes. But shareholders of both companies need to approve the deal.
