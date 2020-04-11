As the coronavirus has subsided in China and spread around the world, a global shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment has emerged.

Unprecedented demand for medical and testing materials has made it harder and longer for countries to source essential equipment.

People, who cannot reach masks for a variety of reasons that also includes pricing, make their own face masks with recyclable and biodegradable waste like banana leaves, cloth, plastic bottles, cups of used bras, cob shells, among others.

Here are some of the images of people across the world who have gone to unusual lengths to self-protect against Covid-19:

In Colombia, students are seen with their handmade face masks at the Julio Cesar Turbay school located at the urban area of the municipality of Soacha, a sector stigmatised by violence and lack of resources in Soacha, on March 11, 2020.