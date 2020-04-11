In pictures: Masks people wear to avoid Covid-19
POLITICS
3 MIN READ
In pictures: Masks people wear to avoid Covid-19Here's how people across the world are developing their own ways to fight coronavirus infection:
Yang Guangyu, 54, a local barber working in his shop at a blocked residential area, wears his handmade mask assembled from a water bottle, mask and a plastic pipe, as he works after the lockdown was lifted in Wuhan, China, April 11, 2020. / Reuters
April 11, 2020

As the coronavirus has subsided in China and spread around the world, a global shortage of masks and other personal protective equipment has emerged.

Unprecedented demand for medical and testing materials has made it harder and longer for countries to source essential equipment.

People, who cannot reach masks for a variety of reasons that also includes pricing, make their own face masks with recyclable and biodegradable waste like banana leaves, cloth, plastic bottles, cups of used bras, cob shells, among others.

Here are some of the images of people across the world who have gone to unusual lengths to self-protect against Covid-19:

In Colombia, students are seen with their handmade face masks at the Julio Cesar Turbay school located at the urban area of the municipality of Soacha, a sector stigmatised by violence and lack of resources in Soacha, on March 11, 2020.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us