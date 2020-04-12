WORLD
Alarm over dozens of missing migrants in Mediterranean
The UN refugee agency said it was "very worried" about the fate of what could be 85 migrants lost in Mediterranean Sea.
A handout picture released by German migrant rescue NGO Sea-Eye and taken on April 6, 2020, shows a member of the NGO on a rubber boat during an operation to rescue people from small boats in distress off the Libyan coast. / AFP
April 12, 2020

Europe's coast guard agency said on Sunday it was looking for a dinghy believed to be carrying dozens of migrants when it went missing after setting sail from Libya for Italy.

Two German monitors of dangerous migrant crossings first reported spotting four boats in distress off the southern coast of Malta over the weekend.

The European Union's Frontex border guard and coast guard agency later said that one of the four boats had safely reached Italy and another two were still at sea.

It said a fourth boat initially spotted on Friday was unaccounted for.

"Frontex plane will fly again (Monday) morning in search of the remaining boat," a spokesman said.

A spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said it appeared that the missing boat had capsised.

"We are very worried," UNHCR spokeswoman Carlotta Sami said.

Frontex said it had notified the coast guard authorities of Italy and Malta about the boats at sea.

Neither country's border authorities commented on the reported shipwreck.

Germany's Sea-Watch International group showed the boats' geolocation – including one boat marked "unknown GPS contact lost" – on its official Twitter account.

Sea-Watch presumed that the lost boat was carrying 85 people.

It said the other three boats were carrying 173 migrants in all.

Germany's United4Rescue monitor of migrant crossings said in a statement that it was receiving the same reports and feared for the lives of "dozens".

Italy has long established itself as the primary European port of entry for migrants seeking refuge from Africa and the Middle East.

But the Mediterranean country shut down its ports and said it would quarantine any illegal migrants because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Swiss-based International Organization for Migration (IOM) said the reports were "very worrying" but difficult to verify.

"In the absence of boats in the area, it is very difficult at the moment to confirm that there has been a shipwreck, or the number of victims involved," IOM Italy spokesman Flavio Di Giacomo said.

"And unfortunately, from experience, we also think it is likely that there have been shipwrecks of which we are not aware."

