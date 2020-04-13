CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Russian artists stage performance to support medics
The performance of classical stars, including the so-called "bad boy of ballet" Sergey Polunin and prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, and other renowned Russian artists was recorded on Saturday, and broadcast live on state television on Sunday.
Russian artists stage performance to support medics
In this photo taken in November 16, 2011, Russian ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, foreground centre, as a Princess performs at a dress rehearsal of The Sleeping Beauty in the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, Russia. / AP
April 13, 2020

Russian artists took the stage of the empty Bolshoi theatre to support healthcare workers tackling the new coronavirus across the country.

The performance of classical stars, including the so-called "bad boy of ballet" Sergey Polunin and prima ballerina Svetlana Zakharova, and other renowned Russian artists was recorded on Saturday, and broadcast live on state television on Sunday.

Russia has so far reported 15,770 infections of the new virus, with 130 deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks.

For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and could lead to death.

The vast majority of people recover from the virus.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us