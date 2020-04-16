Thursday, April 16

Brazil President Bolsonaro fires Health Minister Mandetta

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro fired Health Minister Luiz Henrique Mandetta on Thursday, Mandetta said on Twitter, after the two had clashed for weeks about how to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

Oncologist Nelson Teich will be appointed to replace Mandetta, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Slovenia to ease some restrictions

Slovenia will from Monday ease restrictions that have been imposed since the middle of March to contain the spread of the new coronavirus, the government said late.

Slovenia, which borders Italy, Austria, Hungary and Croatia, has so far confirmed 1,268 coronavirus cases and 61 people have died. Wednesday was the first day since March 29 with no coronavirus-related deaths reported.

Slovenia had closed all shops, apart from food and drug stores. A government statement said that most shops, including those selling furniture, cars, bicycles and construction material as well as car service centres will be opened from April 20.

Pile of bodies linked to coronavirus found at US nursing home

US police found 17 bodies piled up in a nursing home morgue in New Jersey, media reported.

Officers in the small locality of Andover, around 52 miles (80 kilometres) west of New York City, discovered the bodies following an anonymous tip-off, according to The New York Times.

The discovery came on Monday at the Andover Subacute and Rehabilitation Unit – one of the largest care homes in New Jersey, a state badly hit by the virus.

The cause of death of the 17 has not been confirmed but 68 people have recently died at the facility, and 26 of those tested positive for Covid-19, the Times reported.

Coronavirus claims another 753 lives in France

The coronavirus outbreak has claimed another 753 lives in the last 24 hours in France, bringing the country's total fatalities to 17,920, top French health official Jerome Salomon said.

But the number of virus patients hospitalised dropped by 474 and the number in critical care fell by 209, the health ministry's number two official said.

"The spread of the virus is stabilising at a high level," he added.

Among the dead were 11,060 who died in hospital and 6,860 in care homes or other establishments, he said.

The number of people remaining in critical care was 6,248 which, though down slightly, outstrips the 5,000 specialist reanimation beds in French hospitals, meaning there are "still tensions" on hospital services, said Salomon.

UK govt extends lockdown for three weeks

Britain will extend its coronavirus lockdown for "at least" another three weeks, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said, as hundreds across the country continue to die daily from the outbreak.

"The government has decided that the current measures must remain in place for at least the next three weeks," said Raab – who is standing in for prime minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from the virus.

New York extends shutdown order to May 15

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state's shutdown order on Thursday until May 15, citing data showing conditions were improving but adding that "we have to continue what we are doing."

"I would like to see that infection rate get down even more," Cuomo said at his daily briefing, reporting that 606 more people had died in the US Covid-19 epicentre, the lowest daily toll in 10 days.

Italy's death toll rises by 525, new cases push higher

Deaths from the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy increased by 525, down from 578 the day before, but the number of new cases accelerated sharply to 3,786 from a previous 2,667.

The daily death toll was the lowest since Sunday, while the tally of new infections was the highest since Sunday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on February 21 rose to 22,170, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 168,941, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

Turkey sees 125 more deaths, toll rises to 1,643

Turkey confirmed 125 more deaths from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,643.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 74,193 as 4,801 more people tested positive for the virus, Turkey's Ministry of Health announced in a statement.

So far, a total of 7,089 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals, the statement added.

It also said that 40,427 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests reaching 518,143.

Turkey is currently treating 1,854 patients in intensive care units, noted the statement.

Egypt to halt public transport on Monday to limit holiday crowds

Egypt will halt all public transportation and coach trips on Monday to keep crowds down during a major public holiday and limit the spread of the coronavirus, the prime minister said.

Egyptians mark the start of spring with Sham el Nessim celebrations on Monday — a day after Coptic Christians celebrate Easter.

Both Muslims and Christians traditionally go out in large numbers.

US coronavirus death toll tops 31,000

The confirmed coronavirus death toll in the United States surpassed 30,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

The tracker says more than 31,990 people have now died in the country from COVID-19 since the start of the global health crisis.

The US has the highest death toll in the world, followed by Italy with 21,645 dead although its population is just a fifth of that of the US.

Spain has recorded 19,130 deaths, followed by France with 17,167.

Covid-19 claims lives of 320 Turkish expatriates

The novel coronavirus pandemic has so far killed 320 Turkish citizens living abroad, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

A total of 99 Turkish citizens in France, 71 in Germany, 54 in the Netherlands, 32 in the UK, 29 in Belgium, 13 in the US, and 12 in Sweden died from the virus, while in Austria and Switzerland each, four Turkish expatriates lost their lives, the sources added.

In the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and Lebanon, one Turkish citizen, in each country, succumbed to the disease.

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 861 to 13,729

The number of people in Britain who have died in the hospital from the Covid-19 disease has risen by 861 to 13,729, according to daily health ministry figures.

After several days of decreasing numbers, it represents a spike of 100 on the previous day's rate of increase.

The latest figures also showed the number of people in Britain to have tested positive for Covid-19 passed 100,000.

Swiss coronavirus death toll tops 1,000 as curbs eased

The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 1,017 people, the country's public health agency said, rising from 973 on Wednesday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 26,732 from 26,336, it said.

The government said measures to curb spread of the pandemic were working and announced its timetable for easing restrictions from April 27.

Eswatini records first coronavirus death

The Kingdom of Eswatini has recorded its first death from Covid-19, Health Minister Lizzie Nkosi said.

Nkosi added that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, which borders South Africa and was formerly known as Swaziland, had risen to 17.

Netherlands coronavirus cases rise to 29,214

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Netherlands rose by 1,061 to 29,214, health authorities said, with 181 new deaths.

The total death toll in the country is 3,315, the Netherlands' Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

Spain's virus deaths reach 19,130

The total number of people who have died from the novel coronavirus in Spain rose to 19,130, the Spanish health ministry said.

During the past 24 hours, 551 people died from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, up from 523 the previous day, the ministry said.

The overall number of cases of those infected in the country rose to 182,816, from 177,633 on Wednesday.

Europe coronavirus death toll tops 90,000: AFP tally

The coronavirus has killed more than 90,000 people in Europe, over 65 percent of the overall global death toll, according to an AFP tally from official sources.

With a total of 90,180 deaths out of some 1,047,279 infections, Europe is the hardest-hit continent by the pandemic, which has killed a total of 137,499 worldwide.

The tallies were collated using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO).

Iran's death toll rises to 4,869

Iran's new coronavirus death toll has risen by 92 to reach 4,869, Health Ministry spokesman Kianush Jahanpur said in a statement on state TV on Thursday.

The country's total number of cases of people infected with the new coronavirus has reached 77,995, Jahanpur added.

Pakistan's cases cross 6,500 as fatalities peak

The number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan crossed 6,500 after the country's health ministry reported 520 people tested positive for Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 6,505.

This was the second highest single-day tally for Pakistan after 577 cases were reported on April 6.

The ministry confirmed that 17 more patients –– the highest daily total –– died from the virus during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 124. Recoveries rose to 1,645 as another 199 patients were discharged from hospitals.

WHO said no evidence virus created in lab - China

China's foreign ministry said the WHO has said there is no evidence that the coronavirus that has infected more than 2 million people globally was made in a lab.

Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the remark in response to a question about accusations the coronavirus originated in a lab in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the epidemic first emerged in late 2019.

Allegations about a leak of the virus from the lab have been made in the US media without any evidence.

Malaysia reports 110 new cases with one new death

Malaysia reported 110 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the cumulative total to 5,182.

The health ministry also reported one new death, taking the total number of fatalities from the outbreak to 84.

Russia at nearly 28,000 cases after new record daily rise

Russia reported 3,448 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, up from 3,388 the day earlier.

The overall number of cases reached 27,938.

Thirty-four people died in the last 24 hours, which took the national coronavirus death toll to 232, the Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said.

Indonesia reports 380 new infections, 27 deaths

Indonesia confirmed 380 new coronavirus infections, taking the total in the Southeast Asian country to 5,516, said a health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto reported 27 new deaths, taking the total to 496, while 548 have recovered.

Almost 40,000 tests have been performed, while patients suspected of carrying the virus symptoms reached more than 11,800 people.

Singapore safe distance officers attacked

Singapore officers patrolling the city-state to enforce safe distancing measures have met some nasty response.

Environment and Water Resources Minister Masagos Zulkifli said criminal force has been used by recalcitrant citizens against a number of officers on the frontline.

He said an enforcement officer was slapped on Wednesday by a man who didn’t comply with safe distancing measures, while a volunteer Safe Distancing Ambassador was punched after advising an errant member of the public to wear his mask properly. He wrote in a Facebook post that these were but two cases that the police will investigate.

Philippines reports 13 new deaths, 207 more infections

The Philippine health ministry reported 13 new coronavirus deaths and 207 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total deaths have reached 362 while infections have increased to 5,660, with the Philippines recording the most cases in Southeast Asian nations.

But 82 patients have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 435, it added.

'Too early' to lift UK lockdown but outbreak peaking - minister

The United Kingdom's novel coronavirus outbreak is starting to peak but it is too early to lift the lockdown because the virus would "run rampant" if the government eased social distancing measures, Health Minister Matt Hancock said.

The United Kingdom has the fifth highest official death toll from Covid-19 in the world, after the United States, Italy, Spain and France, though the figure only covers hospital fatalities and the real number is probably much higher.

While Prime Minister Boris Johnson recuperates at a country residence from Covid-19 complications that nearly cost him his life, the British government is due to discuss a review of the lockdown later on Thursday.

East Timor says coronavirus cases more than double to 18

East Timor confirmed on Thursday 10 more cases of coronavirus, taking its tally to 18, said Odete Maria Viegas, an official of the country's crisis management centre.

The southeast Asian nation reported its first case on March 21 but has not recorded any deaths among its population of less than 1.3 million.

One person has recovered.

Japan to expand state of emergency to rest of country

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is preparing to expand the state of emergency that Japan has declared for seven of its 47 prefectures so far to the rest of the nation in a bid to contain the coronavirus, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on Thursday.

Abe declared the state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures accounting for about 44 percent of Japan's population on April 7, to last through May 6.

The nationwide emergency would last for the same duration, the Yomiuri said.

Poland to reopen parks and forest as it eases curbs

Poland will reopen parks and forests on Monday and then revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops, as the country starts to loosen its coronavirus lockdown, State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said.

Poland's prime minister is expected to announce on Thursday details of the government's plan for easing restrictions on public life, which were launched to curb the spread of the virus.

"Final decisions will be taken today. I think that first, starting from Monday we can expect opening of forests, green areas," Sasin told private radio RMF. He added that Poland will also revise the rules on the number of customers allowed in shops at a time, but did not say when they would come into effect.

Sasin also said it is too early to talk about reopening of schools.

Restrictions to continue at least four more weeks in Australia

Australia will keep in place restrictions implemented to curb the spread of the coronavirus for at least four more weeks, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, despite signs that Canberra has been succcesful in slowing infection rates.

Morrison said Australia will over the next month expand testing, improve its capacity to trace contacts of known coronavirus cases, and plan a response to any further local outbreaks.

He said these three steps will be finished within four weeks, and Australia will then review the restrictions that include curtailing the movements of residents, and the closures of schools, restaurants and pubs.

Germany's cases rise by 2,866, deaths by 315

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 2,866 to 130,450, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday, meaning the number of new infections rose for a second consecutive day.

The reported death toll has risen by 315 to 3,569, the tally showed.

Germany has conducted more than 1.7 million tests for Covid-19, second only to the US where more than 3.25 million have been carried out.

New Zealand to keep restrictions after lockdown ends

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that significant restrictions would be kept in place even if the country eases the nationwide one-month lockdown enforced to beat the Covid-19 spread.

New Zealand introduced its highest, level 4 lockdown measures in March, under which offices, schools and all non-essential services like bars, restaurants, cafes and playgrounds were shut down. A decision on whether to lift the lockdown would be made on April 20.

Ardern said if New Zealand moves to the lower level 3 of restriction, it would permit aspects of the economy to reopen in a safe way but there will be no "rush to normality".

Thailand reports 29 new cases, three new deaths

Thailand reported 29 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths, bringing it to a total of 2,672 cases and 46 fatalities since the outbreak there escalated in January.

Of the new cases, 14 patients were linked to previous cases, five had no links to old cases, and 10 that tested positive area waiting investigation into how they were infected, said Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a spokesman for the government's Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration.

Thailand also reported that 1,593 patients have recovered and gone home

US sees record deaths for second straight day

US coronavirus deaths increased by a record number for the second day in a row, rising by at least 2,371 on Wednesday to top 30,800, according to a Reuters tally, as states spared the worst of the pandemic mulled a partial lifting of restrictions on business and social life by May 1.

The United States recorded its first coronavirus fatality on February 29. It took 38 days to reach 10,000 deaths and just nine more days to go from 10,000 fatalities to 30,000. The previous high single-day death toll was 2,364 on Tuesday.

Confirmed cases topped 635,000 in the United States and over two million globally.

President Donald Trump said that the United States is past the worst of the coronavirus pandemic and that he will announce guidelines for reopening the economy on Thursday.

IMF approves creation of new short-term liquidity line

The International monetary fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday that its executive board had approved creation of a new short-term liquidity line to help member countries with strong fundamentals deal with the new coronavirus pandemic.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said the facility would provide a revolving and renewable backstop for member countries with very strong policies and fundamentals, who needed short-term and moderate support with their balance of payments.

She said the instrument would allow the Fund to provide revolving access of up to 145 percent of a country's quota, filling "a critical gap in the Fund's toolkit."

Mexico reports 448 new cases

Mexican health officials reported on Wednesday 448 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 43 new deaths, bringing the country's total to 5,847 cases and 449 deaths.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said last week the country might have as many as 26,500 people infected with the fast-spreading coronavirus.