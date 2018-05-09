Breaking News: Opposition claiming victory in hard-fought vote

Mahathir Mohamad has claimed victory. It's been one of the closest-fought elections since independence. Mahatthir Mohamad is the country's ex-prime minister - and former mentor to prime Minister Najib Razak. He's been accused of involvement in a corruption scandal at state investment fund 1MDB. Mohamad says the new government will not be seeking revenge