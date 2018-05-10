WORLD
Israel-Palestine Tensions: US embassy in Jerusalem to open next week
The US's new embassy will open in Jerusalem next week. The controversial move, along with the US decision to recognise the city as Israel's capital has been universally rejected by the international community. East Jerusalem is claimed by Palestinians as their capital of a future state. The announcement in December, brought international condemnation and a swift gathering of Muslim nations in Istanbul. Francis Collings reports on the reaction since then.
May 10, 2018
