May 10, 2018
CULTURE
Joan Miro in Istanbul | Exhibitions | Showcase
The largest collection of surrealist artist's Joan Miro's graphic works ever put on display has just opened in Istanbul. As well as hundreds of his famous lithographic designs and the machine used to create them, there's also a selection of his lesser known works. Showcase's Kerry Alexandra went to Istanbul's UNIQ Museum to see this remarkable collection, and tells us why both the work, and how its shown, will appeal to the masses.
