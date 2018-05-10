May 10, 2018
Brooklyn's Dream Machine | Exhibitions | Showcase
A pop up exhibition in New York is bringing what we see when our eyes are closed, to life. 'Dream Machine' is a nine-room interactive experience in the heart of Williamsburg that is 'inspired by dreams and made for reality'. Visitors can zoom down a Willy Wonka-inspired rainbow hallway, swim among 38-thousand plastic balls and float lazily through the clouds.
