The 71st edition of the Cannes Film Festival is underway in the south of France with Iranian director Asghar Farhadi's film 'Everybody Knows' kicking off the festival. Showcase speaks to Nancy Tartaglione for more on everything old and new at this year's festival. Tartaglione is the international editor for entertainment website, Deadline.