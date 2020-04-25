POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Shoes replace protesters as Swiss climate activists obey virus curbs
A handful of people stood in the background holding banners reading "Wake Up: Climate Action Now" and "Crisis is Crisis" before being dispersed by police without incident.
Shoes replace protesters as Swiss climate activists obey virus curbs
Environmental activists of Swiss Klimastreik Schweiz movement placed shoes in place of live participants to demonstrate against climate change, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) continues, on the Sechselaeutenplatz square in Zurich, Switzerland April 24, 2020. / Reuters
April 25, 2020

Green activists placed rows of boots and shoes in a Zurich square to take the place of protesters who normally come out in person on Fridays to demand action on climate change.

Organisers said they wanted to make their point while respecting curbs on public gatherings imposed to contain the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 1,300 people in Switzerland.

"Let us show solidarity in every crisis, also towards those people who are already suffering from the consequences of the climate crisis," said Fiona Chiappori from Climate Strike Switzerland, part of the global Fridays for Future movement.

"We demand that every crisis is seen as such and treated appropriately."

The desert boots, trainers, multi-coloured flip flops, and lace-up boots formed a large block in the city's Sechselaeutenplatz.

A handful of people stood in the background holding banners reading "Wake Up: Climate Action Now" and "Crisis is Crisis" before being dispersed by police without incident.

Greta Thunberg - the schoolgirl activist who founded the global Fridays for Future protest movement - acknowledged on Friday that demonstrators were having to change tactics.

"Today we had planned a global climate strike with millions taking part. But in an emergency, you have to adapt and change your behaviour" she tweeted alongside a photo of a pair of shoes and a coat hanging on a railing next to a banner.

She told an Earth Day event on Wednesday that countries have a chance to choose a new path as they begin to return to normal after coronavirus lockdowns.

Last year was the hottest on record in Europe, according to a study released on Wednesday by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us