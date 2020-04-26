CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Massive coronavirus-themed grass graffiti is unveiled in Swiss Alps
French artist Saype presents his latest Covid-19-themed artwork which covers 3,000 square metres in resort town of Leysin.
Massive coronavirus-themed grass graffiti is unveiled in Swiss Alps
"Beyond crisis" shows a girl sitting, completing a chain of stick figures holding hands. / Reuters
April 26, 2020

A French artist known for massive works of graffiti on grass best seen from the air presented his latest piece on Sunday in the Swiss Alps, a coronavirus-related picture of a girl looking towards the horizon.

The artist Saype, whose real name is Guillaume Legros, has painted his temporary, biodegradable images on lawns from Yamoussoukro in Ivory Coast to the Champ de Mars next to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, often depicting children or a close-up of two people's hands gripping each other's forearms.

"Beyond crisis", his new work on a clearing in the Swiss resort town of Leysin, shows a girl sitting, completing a chain of stick figures holding hands.

"The fresco of more than 3,000 square metres evokes the building of a world with more solidarity and more humanity," Saype said in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us