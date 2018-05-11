Malaysia picks Mahathir, Iraq’s Looming Election and Thawing US-North Korea Relations

The end of an era. Jubilant scenes as Malaysia elects a new prime minister and breaks the ruling party's six-decade grip on power. Also, Iraq prepares for its first election since the defeat of Daesh. Will Haider al Abadi retain his post as Prime Minister? And US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo brings home 3 Americans who were detained in North Korea.