Trump: Warmonger or Nobel peacebroker?
Trump's broken away from the landmark Iran nuclear deal, ignoring all protests from his allies. But it’s not all bad news - he’s also been nominated for a Nobel peace prize for his so-called "tireless work to bring peace to our world", especially between North and South Korea. Can he really take the credit for that? And could he actually win? Nexus with Matthew Moore On this episode of Nexus was… Nazenin Ansari - Iranian / British Journalist John Gizzi - White House correspondent Professor Scott Lucas - Professor of American Studies at Birmingham University
May 10, 2018
