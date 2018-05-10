May 10, 2018
Iraq Elections: Security, fairness main concerns ahead of vote
Across Iraq, early polls have opened for police officers and soldiers to cast their votes in parliamentary elections. The rest of the country will have to wait until Saturday to take part in the first election since Daesh was defeated. The militant group destroyed much of Mosul. Sara Firth went there to talk to people ahead of the vote.
