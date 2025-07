Afrofuturism | Music | Showcase

Senegalese musician Ibaaku got his big break, when he provided the score for fashion designer Selly Rabe Kane's catwalk show. That album, 'Alien Cartoon', started a new wave of music that came to embody the term: Afrofuturism. Miranda Atty met Ibaaku in Dakar for a closer look into his love of music and why he'll always stick close to his roots.