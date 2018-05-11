May 11, 2018
TRT Documentary Days | Festivals | Showcase
TRT, Turkey's public broadcaster brings together amateur and professional documentary filmmakers from around the world for TRT Documentary Days. Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the 5 day event showcases around 80 documentaries. We're joined in studio by Ahmed Mahfouz Nouh, Managing Director at Al Jazeera Documentary Channel, for more on the festival and the selected documentaries.
