Dutch football coach Koeman admitted to hospital with heart problem
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was reportedly in a stable condition after a surgical intervention
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman before a Euro 2020 Qualifier against Northern Ireland - Windsor Park, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Britain - November 16, 2019 / Reuters
May 4, 2020

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman was admitted to hospital with a heart problem on Sunday, his agent told Dutch national broadcaster NOS.

The 57-year-old was taken from his home by ambulance but after surgical intervention was in a stable condition, his wife Bartina told De Telegraaf daily.

Koeman's agent Rob Jansen told NOS that the coach is expected to be released from hospital on Monday.

Koeman has been the Dutch coach for just over two years and helped the country to qualify for Euro 2020, which has been postponed to next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former international defender, who as a player won the European Cup with both PSV Eindhoven and Barcelona, managed Everton before he took charge of his native country's national team.

Dutch international and Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum wished Koeman a quick recovery in a post on Twitter.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
