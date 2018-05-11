Malaysian MP Nurul Izzah Anwar reacts to her opposition coalition's shock victory | Exclusive

After 61 years, Barisan Nasional is out of power. In one of the biggest shocks in Malaysia's political history, 92 year old Mahathir Mohamed and his opposition coalition did the unthinkable and won. We speak to Nurul Izzah Anwar, member of Parliament for People's Justice Party and daughter of jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim.