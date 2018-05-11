Mahathir Mohamad's 'tsunami' sweeps Malaysia's election

Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad only returned to the political fray two years ago. His aim was to take down his former protege PM Najib Razak. Few thought it was possible. But after a bitterly fought campaign, Mahathir - along with his former friend-turned-foe-turned-ally Anwar Ibrahim - unseated the UMNO-led government for the first time since independence. Natalie Poyhonen reports.