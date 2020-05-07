POLITICS
3 MIN READ
No chance of Fury fighting Wilder without a crowd – promoter
A third round between world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder was set for July but was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Fury's promoter said this fight cant happen "behind closed doors."
No chance of Fury fighting Wilder without a crowd – promoter
Deontay Wilder v Tyson Fury - WBC Heavyweight Title - The Grand Garden Arena at MGM Grand, Las Vegas, United States - February 22, 2020 Referee Kenny Bayless separates Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder during the fight. / Reuters
May 7, 2020

There is no chance of a rematch between world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder going ahead without a crowd, the Briton's promoter Frank Warren said on Wednesday.

Fury overwhelmed Wilder in their Las Vegas rematch in February, seizing the WBC crown with a seventh round stoppage. They had previously fought to a draw in December 2018.

A third bout between the two was set for Las Vegas in July but that was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now looks unlikely to happen before November or December at the earliest.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) is hoping to resume professional boxing in Britain in July but with strict conditions and no spectators.

"There's not going to be big-name fighters out there," Warren told the BBC of the first fights likely after the lockdown.

"There is no chance of Fury v Wilder behind closed doors."

Promoter Bob Arum said last month a delay could be even longer because of the importance of gate receipts.

"The fans in the last fight put in almost $17 million into the coffers in purchase of tickets... how do you replace that $17 million?," he said in a Top Rank Boxing interview. "I mean, you don't.

"A Fury-Wilder fight might have to wait a couple more months until we can go back to full spectators."

BBBofC proposals for July, which are still being discussed with promoters, include boxers in Britain having to wear face masks during ring walks and being banned from using a spit bucket in between rounds.

Former WBA lightweight champion Anthony Crolla told the BBC it would be impossible to follow such rules to the letter.

"A boxer can't spit in a bucket? What if that fighter has a mouthful of blood?," he asked.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us