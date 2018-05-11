May 11, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Another Brick in The Wall: Turkish version | Music | Showcase
The Istanbul Foundation for People with Mental Disabilities has just released their version of Pink Floyd's hit song 'Another Brick in the Wall'. Roger Waters, singer-songwriter and co-founder of the legendary British rock band has given İZEV the rights to use the song free of change. The foundation has recorded a music video, where young people with mental disabilities sing the Turkish version of the song alongside famous artists including Selda Bağcan, Funda Arar, Kubat and Koray Avcı.
Another Brick in The Wall: Turkish version | Music | Showcase
Explore