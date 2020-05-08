Complying with World Health Organization regulation, Turkey is limiting the content of industrially produced trans fat in food by a new law.

The new regulation will enter into force as of December 31, three months before the EU imposes the same on April 1, 2021, according to a statement from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry on Thursday.

The content of industrially produced trans fat in food intended for the final consumer and for supply to retail, shall not exceed 2 grams per 100 grams of fat.

The move excludes trans fat naturally occurring in the fat of animal origin such as in meat or dairy products, the statement said.

Industrially produced trans fats are contained in hardened vegetable fats, such as margarine and ghee, and are often present in snacks, baked foods, and fried foods.

WHO estimates that every year, trans fat intake leads to more than 500,000 deaths of people from cardiovascular disease.

The organisation recommends consuming no more than 1 percent of total daily energy intake as trans fats, which translates to less than 2.2 gram a day with a 2,000-calorie diet.

In Denmark, the first country to mandate restrictions on industrially produced trans fats, the trans fat content of food products declined dramatically and cardiovascular disease deaths declined more quickly than in comparable OECD countries, according to the WHO.