NewsFeed - A racist incident at Yale in the US exposed by social media

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On May 11, 2018: -A racist incident at Yale in the US exposed by social media -In Malaysia, social media may have helped a 92 year old become the world’s oldest prime minister -Kanye West’s Yeezy pop-up store in Sydney draws zero crowds.