CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Starved for culture, Czechs hold drive-in festival
The Art Parking Festival in Prague has been running for two weeks with around 25 or 30 film screenings, theatre performances and concerts, the festival producer said.
Starved for culture, Czechs hold drive-in festival
A duck stands on a rock as sun sets by the Vltava river in Prague, Czech Republic on April 29, 2020. / AP
May 10, 2020

A Prague festival producer said on Sunday the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to swap out real stages for a safer drive-in cultural festival that has nonetheless been cheered by honking horns and flashing lights.

Concert halls, cinemas and theatres in the EU member of 10.7 million people have been closed since mid-March because safe social distancing could not be ensured.

"The Art Parking festival has been running for two weeks now, and we have held about 25 or 30 film screenings, theatre performances and concerts," festival producer Jakub Vedral told AFP.

After driving in, audience members are handed a receiver and headset to plug into their car stereo system, or they can listen out of the windows.

Staff wearing face masks also hand out menus and sell food and drinks throughout the performances, which are held at the Prague city market and a derelict railway station.

Vedral hailed the festival as an opportunity to provide jobs to people who would otherwise stay home.

But he added that he would be happy to quit once the government reopens concert halls, cinemas and theatres – among other easing steps – on Monday.

"We may continue for two weeks. But this really is an emergency affair and we'll be happy to get back to doing proper culture without cars," said Vedral.

On Saturday, almost 60 cars found their way to a concert by the stalwart Czech rock band Znouzectnost, which translates to "making the best of a bad job".

"We've never done anything so exotic, playing for cars. It's an original experience," Caine, the trio's drummer, told AFP.

The audience honked their horns and flashed their lights, cheered and danced out of car windows – with many struggling to observe the safe distance rule.

Martin Novohradsky, a teenager who travelled about 80 kilometres (50 miles) to see the performance, relished the experience.

"It's great. At least we're not stuck at home for a change and we get to listen to some live music," he told AFP.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
EU to block imports via Nord Stream pipelines under new Russia sanctions
US designates group blamed for Kashmir attack as 'terrorists'
Abidjan eyes soft power rise through cinema
India's Karnataka state blames star cricketer Kohli, IPL team for deadly stampede
US Congress approves $9B in Trump cuts to foreign aid, public broadcasting funds
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye and Libya ink deal on mining, energy, and infrastructure
Trump scores big as US House passes landmark crypto bills
Netanyahu outlines plan to block Syrian troops in south, repeats false claim of 'Druze protection'
Israel is a habitual offender when it comes to bombing Gaza's churches. Here's a timeline
Israel's Netanyahu admits deadly Gaza church bombing 'a mistake'
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us