May 12, 2018
Malaysia Politics: Defeated PM blocked from leaving country
After sixty years of preserving the status quo, Malaysia's having a week of high stakes political drama. The new prime minister Mahathir Mohamad has blocked his predecessor from leaving the country over extradition fears. Najib Razak's implicated in a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal.. but he says he was just planning to go on a holiday. Arabella Munro reports.
