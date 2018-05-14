Refugee Crisis: UN says Myanmar's military is killing civilians

Hundreds of thousands of Myanmar's Rohingya refugees have found shelter in Bangladesh after fleeing a military crackdown back home. But in a northern region of Myanmar, the army is waging war on a separate front. Nearly 7,000 people in Kachin state have been displaced by an armed offensive against separatists there. The UN says civilians are being killed and injured. Yasin Eken has more.